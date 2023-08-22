Man sentenced to 25 years for forcing women into prostitution

Christopher Scott, 52, pled guilty to aggravated promotion of prostitution recently.
Christopher Scott, 52, pled guilty to aggravated promotion of prostitution recently.(Mugshot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for forcing women into prostitution.

Christopher Scott, 52, pled guilty to aggravated promotion of prostitution. That’s a first-degree felony punishable by 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Scott will be required to serve half of his 25-year sentence before being eligible for parole. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Scott was arrested in March 2020 at a motel in College Station. Officers say there were two women there who both reported Scott forced them to engage in prostitution in multiple cities in Texas.

“The defendant did everything in his power to break their bodies and crush their spirit by treating them like property,” Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Tonika Davis said. “The survivors showed great courage in breaking free from the defendant’s control, and bringing the defendant to justice.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
Firefighters monitor hot spots near private property along Diserens Road in Madison County.
Fire near North Zulch in Madison County now contained
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion
Traffic Alert
18-wheeler crash closes southbound Hwy 6 in Bryan
The crash happened at FM 908 and FM 486 north of Thorndale and west of Rockdale.
UPDATED: Two dead following fatal crash in Milam County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions
Weather conditions are proving a challenge for fire departments across the Brazos Valley as...
Fire departments discuss challenges after series of fires
Weather conditions are proving a challenge for fire departments across the Brazos Valley as...
Fire departments discuss challenges after series of fires
College Station police investigating reports of shooting in the parking lot of The Grand...
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex