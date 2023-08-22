Man wins $3M lottery jackpot on his birthday, doesn’t find out until weeks later

A Utah man won a $3 million lottery jackpot on his birthday but didn't find out until a month...
A Utah man won a $3 million lottery jackpot on his birthday but didn't find out until a month later about his winnings.(Idaho Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALAD, Idaho (Gray News) - A man in Utah got a belated birthday present worth millions of dollars thanks to playing the Mega Millions.

According to the Idaho Lottery, J. Refugio Gonzalez Almeida bought a winning $3 million Mega Millions lottery ticket over Independence Day weekend but didn’t realize it until a month later.

Almeida, a Utah resident, traveled to Idaho before the 4th of July holiday to purchase lottery tickets for the $400 million Mega Millions jackpot.

“Playing the lottery is my hobby. I bought all the games, including Mega Millions. I had a lot tickets,” he told lottery officials.

On the Mega Millions draw for the Fourth of July, which coincidently was his birthday, Almeida’s ticket matched the first five numbers. It didn’t match the Megaball but it had the Megaplier feature.

The Megaplier number for that draw was 3, turning his $1 million winning ticket into a $3 million, according to the Idaho Lottery.

A month later, he returned to Idaho to check all of his tickets.

“I had $2, $8, not a lot. And then they scanned another one and they told me I had to take it to the Lottery Commission!” Almeida said.

Earlier this month, he was all smiles when picking up his $3 million check.

Almeida said he plans to invest his winnings.

“I am taking this right to the bank and depositing it!” he said.

The Mega Millions jackpot eventually climbed to a game record of $1.58 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
College Station police investigating reports of shooting in the parking lot of The Grand...
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water...
College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions
Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion

Latest News

Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
Easterwood Airport is one of 90 airports participating in the annual runway safety meetings...
FAA holds runway safety meetings after string of incidents
Manuel Gonzalez, 19, of Bryan, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count...
Bryan teen arrested on robbery charges for shooting in Bonham Park
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say