Quarterback competition continues in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With just two weeks until the season opener on September 2nd, Texas A&M’s quarterback battle rages on between true sophomore Conner Weigman and redshirt sophomore Max Johnson.

For the second year in a row a QB competition is underway in college station.

While it is still unknown who will command the huddle as the Aggies starting quarterback for the season opener against New Mexico, Jimbo Fisher is pleased with Weigman and Johnson’s performances this past weekend in their closed scrimmage.

“I mean it’s still going,” Fisher stated. “We haven’t announced anything yet but very pleased with both guys. Both guys had really good moments on the day. Made big plays, made consistent plays. Executing on third down, made plays in the red zone, made plays in two minute. … Also coming off the goal line, you know, how comfortable do you feel when you are backed up and things like that. We did those things, I was very pleased.”

Fisher added that quarterbacks are not the only ones fighting for starting positions, all spots are up for grabs.

