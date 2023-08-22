Sexual Assault Resource Center to host throwback fundraiser

Shine a light for survivors of sexual assault with an 80s glam “Evening Under the Stars”
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center is celebrating 40 years of serving survivors in the Brazos Valley with an ode to the 1980′s.

SARC’s 5th annual “An Evening Under the Stars” event is Friday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

There will be cocktails, dinner, David Gardner’s raffle, wine and whiskey pull, and live and silent auctions.

Individual tickets are $150 and donations from the event support sexual assault survivors through the funding of a 24/7 hotline, care packages/accompaniments to the hospital, prevention education, advocacy services, and counseling.

Tickets and information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
College Station police investigating reports of shooting in the parking lot of The Grand...
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water...
College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion
The crash happened at FM 908 and FM 486 north of Thorndale and west of Rockdale.
UPDATED: Two dead following fatal crash in Milam County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Team v. Team
Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High School given all clear after bomb threat disrupts classes
Bomb threat at College Station High School prompts evacuation
Bomb threat at College Station High School prompts evacuation
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
Sexual Assault Resource Center to host throwback fundraiser