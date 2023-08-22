Sexual Assault Resource Center to host throwback fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center is celebrating 40 years of serving survivors in the Brazos Valley with an ode to the 1980′s.

SARC’s 5th annual “An Evening Under the Stars” event is Friday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

There will be cocktails, dinner, David Gardner’s raffle, wine and whiskey pull, and live and silent auctions.

Individual tickets are $150 and donations from the event support sexual assault survivors through the funding of a 24/7 hotline, care packages/accompaniments to the hospital, prevention education, advocacy services, and counseling.

