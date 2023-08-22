Simplified space specialist shares tips on controlling back-to-school clutter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a lot for students and parents to juggle as they get back into the school routine. From homework to afterschool practices and events, it can also be hard to keep the house organized at the beginning of the school year. That’s why Andrea Buck joined BVTM Tuesday to share some tips.

Buck is a simplified space specialist and said it all starts with decluttering. She has a list of questions she advises people to consider when starting the process. It includes:

Have I used this or needed this in the last six months?

If I got rid of this and decided I needed it, would it be easy and affordable to reorder?

Do I own duplicates or similar items, if so, is this one of my top three favorites?

Is this item damaged or broken, and if so, will I make the effort in the next week to get it fixed?

Could someone else be using this more than you have been?

Do you have a specific place in mind to store this or is it taking up space you don’t have?

Next, the items you keep can be stored in bins. They can be found inexpensively at big-box stores like Walmart and Target. Those bins can be used to store clothing items, games, etc.

“We also use it for shoes in my middle daughter’s room, we use it for chips in our pantry, so I feel like you can find one bin and use it in multiple places in your home,” Buck said.

Zipper pouches are another great tool for staying organized and saving space in closets and on shelves. Buck uses them in her home to store puzzles and board games. Those pouches can go in the bins.

In addition to storage, bins can be used as drop zones. This is an area in your home where things like keys and shoes tend to fall naturally. The bins can serve as the place to drop shoes, mail and other common household items that naturally take up space on the floor or counters.

Important mail, invitations and coupons can also be placed on cork boards. This can serve as a drop zone that can be placed in a laundry room or hallway.

“It’s perfect because it’s there, we pass it every day, so it’s top of mind,” Buck said. “Especially if you have a birthday party and you’re scrambling to try to figure out what’s the address to that birthday party, you know it’s pinned here. Then when that event is over, just take it off and throw it away.”

Buck said using bins and building some type of organization routine with the kids can be a great way to teach them independence. Another way she recommends building independence in kids is by creating visual routine guides. She’s created morning and nightly routine guides for her daughter.

“It’s nice because she can equip herself to know what she needs to do in the morning or in the evening,” Buck said. “Also if she comes to us, we can say ‘have you done what you’re supposed to do’ and redirect her.”

More resources and tips from Buck can be found here.

