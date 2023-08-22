Snook Volunteer Fire Department holds 51st annual fundraiser

By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Snook Volunteer Fire Department is holding it’s annual fundraiser.

The event is being held Sunday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m., and does not require a ticket, registration or RSVP.

They’ll be serving barbeque chicken and sausage plates for $12 each. A live cake auction will be from 1-3 p.m. with a gun raffle drawing after.

You can support the department by purchasing raffle tickets, meal tickets, or participating in our live cake auction during this time.

You can call (979)406-9287 or go to their Facebook page for more information.

