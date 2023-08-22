Taylor IV Named SEC Preseason Player of the Year

Wade Taylor IV
Wade Taylor IV(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M junior guard Wade Taylor IV was tabbed as preseason first-team All-SEC and Player of the Year by Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today.

Taylor IV, from Dallas, Texas, is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign in 2022-23 that saw him earn first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and by vote of the league coaches. He was also a third-team All-American by Stadium.com’s basketball insider, Jeff Goodman.

Last season, Taylor IV was one of just three NCAA DI players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts. He averaged 16.5 points, which ranked No. 3 in the SEC for the full season, while leading the SEC in free throws made with 168 and free throw percentage with an 87.5% success rate at the line. Additionally, Taylor ranked fourth in assists (136) and fifth in steals (60). He scored a career-high 28 points in the Aggies’ 67-61 win over No. 2 Alabama on March 4 and had 12 games with 20 or more points.

SEC Preseason First Team

(According to Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today)

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&MSantiago Vescovi, TennesseeMark Sears, AlabamaJohni Broome, AuburnTolu Smith, Mississippi State

SEC Preseason Player of the YearWade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

