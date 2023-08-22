Trader Joe’s recalls multigrain crackers that may contain metal

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds...
Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.

The affected products have a best used by date of March 1, 2024, to March 5, 2024, and the SKU number 76156.

The company said there are no injuries reported at this time in connection with the recall. They also reported the boxes potentially affected have been removed from their inventory.

Trader Joe’s advises anyone who has bought or received the product to not eat the crackers and to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
College Station police investigating reports of shooting in the parking lot of The Grand...
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water...
College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions
The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.
Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion
The crash happened at FM 908 and FM 486 north of Thorndale and west of Rockdale.
UPDATED: Two dead following fatal crash in Milam County

Latest News

A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Man drove around with body in SUV for 30 days, sheriff says
A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night.
Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake
Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a...
Pilot seen destroying parking barrier at airport with an ax says he hit ‘breaking point’
A United Airlines pilot is seen taking an ax to a parking barrier at Denver's airport. (Source:...
Pilot seen destroying parking barrier at airport with an ax says he hit ‘breaking point’
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air