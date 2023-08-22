Tropical Storm Harold forms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Texas landfall
Landfall expected later Tuesday morning
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Warnings continue from Corpus Christi to Brownsville as Harold moves toward the Texas Gulf Coast.
Harold looks to primarily be a beneficial rainmaker, though some areas of flash flooding and coastal flooding will be possible throughout Tuesday and into Tuesday evening.
The Brazos Valley may get a glancing blow from a very outer rainband over the course of the day Tuesday, but the bigger impact will be a breezy east wind that will make for very high fire danger. Any rain that falls will be capable of a quick tenth to quarter inch, but many will miss out.
