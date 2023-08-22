Tropical Storm Harold forms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Texas landfall

Landfall expected later Tuesday morning
Early Tuesday Tropical Storm Harold continues to move westward toward the South Texas Coast.
Early Tuesday Tropical Storm Harold continues to move westward toward the South Texas Coast.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Warnings continue from Corpus Christi to Brownsville as Harold moves toward the Texas Gulf Coast.

Harold looks to primarily be a beneficial rainmaker, though some areas of flash flooding and coastal flooding will be possible throughout Tuesday and into Tuesday evening.

The Brazos Valley may get a glancing blow from a very outer rainband over the course of the day Tuesday, but the bigger impact will be a breezy east wind that will make for very high fire danger. Any rain that falls will be capable of a quick tenth to quarter inch, but many will miss out.

