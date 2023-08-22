Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island

Coastal flooding and inland rain concerns through remainder of the day
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Less than 24 hours after organizing into a Tropical Storm, Harold has made landfall on the southern tip of Texas.

Heavy rain battered portions of the Texas Coast from Corpus Christi to Brownsville early Tuesday, with more rain and tropical storm force winds expected through the day.

Harold will continue moving west, then northwest, riding along the Texas/Mexico border until it falls apart near the Big Bend Region. More widespread rain is expected along and south of I-10, with some inland flooding possible throughout the day Tuesday.

The Brazos Valley may see an isolated tropical downpour, but Harold’s biggest impact will be the gusty wind that occurs throughout the day Tuesday, leading to critical fire danger.

