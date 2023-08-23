Aggieland Humane Society hosting extended hours during ‘Clear the Shelters’ weekend

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 23, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend as part of the national “Clear the Shelters” event.

The animal shelter will have special extended hours Friday and Saturday to allow community members more time to stop by to find their new furry friend.

“Everyone has done such a fantastic job stepping up and helping us in this space crisis,” said Katrina Ross, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director. “We’re doing our part by extending those hours so that way, if you’re working all day or maybe your kids have a birthday party on the weekend, you still have some time to come down to the shelter and adopt a pet for free.”

Ross says they have plenty of pets to choose from right now.

“We’ve got big dogs, small dogs, puppies. Everything, and the same with cats. We have a large variety between kittens all the way up to adults. So there is a pet for everyone right now,” she said.

Ross was on Brazos Valley This Morning Wednesday to share details about the special event. She brought along a sweet, six-year-old cat named Ralph, who is also available to adopt.

“He’s just a chill. He loves to snuggle and cuddle. When I got the carrier out, he’s probably the only cat I’ve seen that just like readily walked into it and then started purring in my car. So I think that’s a testament to what a good cat he is,” said Ross.

The adoption special is Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can see the adoptable pets here and fill out an application here.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

