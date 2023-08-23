Air Med 12 captain retiring after many years on the service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to a former Air Med 12 captain.

Captain Bob recently retired. He is one of Air Med 12′s longest-serving captains.

Air Med 12 says he played a huge part in their growth.

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.