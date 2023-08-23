Air Med 12 captain retiring after many years on the service

Captain Bob is one of Air Med 12's longest-serving captains.
Captain Bob is one of Air Med 12's longest-serving captains.(Air Med 12)
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to a former Air Med 12 captain.

Captain Bob recently retired. He is one of Air Med 12′s longest-serving captains.

Air Med 12 says he played a huge part in their growth.

