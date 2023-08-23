Astros’ Alvarez scratched after slamming his hand in a door and injuring left index finger

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was scratched from lineup Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after slamming his hand in a door at home and injuring his left index finger.

Manager Dusty Baker said the injury wasn't serious, but that the finger was sore.

“He hurt his finger at the house, was careless with the door,” Baker said.

Baker added that they hope the injury will only keep him out a day or two.

“Your hands are so important when you hit,” Baker said. “Until you hurt your hands, you don’t really have an idea, you don’t really appreciate them. So we've got to take care of it now.”

Alvarez, who hits left-handed, is batting .278 and ranks second on the team with 21 homers, and his 68 RBIs are third. Alvarez sometimes plays left field, but was in the lineup Tuesday at designated hitter. He was replaced by Yainer Diaz.

Alvarez had an oblique injury earlier this season that kept him out about six weeks before he returned July 26.

