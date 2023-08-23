Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed a disaster declaration for the county on Wednesday for severe drought conditions.

Disaster declarations allow county governments to access state resources to alleviate emergency situations caused by the drought, like damage to infrastructure or a need for agricultural relief.

The Keetch-Bryam Drought Index (KBDI) determines fire potential, and Brazos County currently sits at an average value of 780. The maximum value is 790, indicating a severe drought and increased wildfire occurrence for the county.

The declaration can be extended by the commissioners court during the Sept. 29 meeting.

