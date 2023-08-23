City of Navasota asks residents to voluntarily conserve water

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota says it is currently experiencing a high demand for water due to the extreme heat and lack of rainfall. Effective Wednesday, August 23, the city is initiating stage 1 of its drought contingency plan.

They are asking residents and businesses to reduce watering to no more than two times per week.

Even addresses should water on Sundays and Thursdays between midnight and 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Odd addresses can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays during the same times.

The city is also asking residents to reduce water usage inside their homes.

Navasota says these measures are extremely important in helping to alleviate the high demand on the city’s systems and should help mitigate the fluctuations in water pressure.

