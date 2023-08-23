College Station sweeps Bryan 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

College Station sweeps Bryan in 3 sets
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station volleyball team beat Bryan Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-14, 25-17, 25-18. Avery Psencik led the Lady Cougars with 11 kills.

Madi Polasek had 9 kills for Bryan as they head to the Battle of the Brazos tournament in Richmond hosted by Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

College Station will be on the road Friday playing against Huffman Hargrave.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today
College Station police investigating reports of shooting in the parking lot of The Grand...
Police investigate multiple shots fired at College Station apartment complex
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water...
College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island

Latest News

Hometown Heroes: A&M Consolidated
Hometown Heroes: A&M Consolidated
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Brazos Christian sweeps Vanguard at home to reach 17 wins
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Madisonville volleyball sweeps Caldwell
College Station sweeps Bryan in 3 sets
College Station sweeps Bryan in 3 sets