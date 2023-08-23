College Station sweeps Bryan 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station volleyball team beat Bryan Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-14, 25-17, 25-18. Avery Psencik led the Lady Cougars with 11 kills.

Madi Polasek had 9 kills for Bryan as they head to the Battle of the Brazos tournament in Richmond hosted by Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

College Station will be on the road Friday playing against Huffman Hargrave.

