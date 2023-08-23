Early release Wednesday for Bryan ISD students

Bryan ISD
Bryan ISD(Bryan ISD)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mark the calendar, Bryan ISD students have early release on Wednesday.

Kids will be released from school at the following times:

  • Elementary: 11:35 a.m.
  • Intermediate: 11:45 a.m.
  • Middle School: 1:00 p.m.
  • High School: 12:55 p.m.

Bryan Collegiate High School will have normal hours Wednesday. The school does not follow the district’s early release schedule.

Bryan ISD adopted a new calendar this school year, which includes eight half days throughout the year.

