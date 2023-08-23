Excessive heat causing some team Brazos Valley football games to adjust kickoffs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The high school football regular season will kick off on Friday for the majority of varsity teams in the Brazos Valley and because of the extreme heatwave that we are experience some teams are sliding their start times back.

Diboll @ Madisonville now kicking off at 7:30pm

Centerville @ Buffalo now kicking off at 8pm

Thorndale at Caldwell now kicking off at 8pm

