Give back to art teachers through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Arts Council of Brazos Valley at the Opening Reception and Ribbon Cutting of the Blackboards & Brushes Exhibit.

It’s happening on Friday, Aug. 25 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Arts Council.

“We invited our educators from all over the Brazos Valley to participate in this exhibit and show off some of their personal pieces of work. Here, we get to see their talent that’s often not shown in the classrooms because they devote all of their time and energy to nurturing creativity in our the kids. This exhibit is a little spotlight of their own,” Development and Operations Manager, Megan Le, said.

To further support the art teachers in our community, the Arts Council is hosting an Art Supplies Drive.

Now through Sept. 15, you can bring new art supplies to the Arts Council during business hours. From there, the supplies will be divided and given back to the art teachers.

This year’s exhibit is full, but any educators interested in participating next year should be on the look out for guidelines on how to get involved.

