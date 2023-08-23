Lednicky eager to return for sophomore season after last year’s injury

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball kicks off their season on Friday. They’re hitting the road for two road tournaments that will feature five matches.

The first is the Omaha Invite where A&M will face the University of Omaha and Pepperdine. Then the Aggies head to Bowling Green for Wright State, Bowling Green and Loyola Chicago.

Returning to the line-up is hitter Logan Lednicky. Lednicky started 25 games as a freshman last year before suffering a season ending injury.

She’s rehabbed this off season and didn’t get to compete in the spring game, but she said she’s more than ready to compete.

“I’m so ready like beyond ready,” Logan Lednicky said. “Rehab is a tough one, and I think you learn so much from it like I wouldn’t take it back for the world. I’m so thankful because I’ve learned a lot about myself and as a person and as a player. It’s been a grind and I cannot wait.”

A&M kicks off their season on Friday at the Omaha Invite. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m.

