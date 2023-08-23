Madisonville volleyball sweeps Caldwell

Madisonville volleyball team huddle
Madisonville volleyball team huddle(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville volleyball team beat Caldwell 25-10, 25-21, 25-17 Tuesday night in their home opener at Mustang Gym.

New head coach Carly Dyess made her home debut with the Lady Mustangs, while Wendy Weiss is in her first season as the head volleyball coach at Caldwell.

The Lady Mustangs move to 16-3 on the season.

Both The Lady Hornets and Lady Mustangs will play in the Anderson tournament on Thursday.

