Madisonville volleyball sweeps Caldwell

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville volleyball team beat Caldwell 25-10, 25-21, 25-17 Tuesday night in their home opener at Mustang Gym.

New head coach Carly Dyess made her home debut with the Lady Mustangs, while Wendy Weiss is in her first season as the head volleyball coach at Caldwell.

The Lady Mustangs move to 16-3 on the season.

Both The Lady Hornets and Lady Mustangs will play in the Anderson tournament on Thursday.

Lady Mustang 🏐 moves to (16-3) on the season! Anderson tourney Thu/Sat and host Diboll on Friday! pic.twitter.com/RKbnu5BzIt — Madisonville Tx Athletics (@MCISDAthletics) August 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.