Moms of high school football players suit up for a practice prior to season debut

By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A local football team with a recent state championship under its belt is making sure not only dads but moms get in on the fun surrounding the Friday night lights.

The Lorena varsity squad called the event “Football 101 for Moms” and included putting the moms through a practice to learn what their sons do when they suit up.

Cathy Taylor has a son, Kasen, who is a senior running back and defensive back for the Leopards.

“We had the opportunity to go through stations with them. To go through drills with them,” Cathy said. “They threw the ball. We ran with the ball.”

The ladies started out by warming up and stretching before breaking out with their kids’ position coaches.

Each mom did individual and group drills which included tackling a training tool called a donut for the linebackers, barrel drills for the linemen, route running for receivers and rope drills for running backs.

Cathy said the boys enjoyed seeing their moms get physical.

“They cheered us on. They laughed at us a lot,” she smiled.

Cathy’s husband, Kevin, said Head Football Coach Kevin Johnson has worked to unite all parents of players.

Dads recently tested out the team’s inflatable by running through it on the field the way the team does just before a game. The moment was filmed and shared on social media multiple times by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Leopards also hosted a Donuts, Dads & Decals event for fathers to help put decals on their sons’ helmets.

“We dads got to bond with our boys and help them decal their helmets for the upcoming year,” Kevin Taylor said. “It was a great experience for us dads to have with the coaches and our boys on the upcoming season.”

The moms and dads say they’ll take that energy to the stands Friday night as the Leopards, a 2021 state champion, and China Spring Cougars, a 2022 state champion, face off in Lorena.

More than 6,000 fans are expected to attend.

