Nonprofits advocate for increased funding in Brazos County’s proposed budget

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners are finalizing the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

During Tuesday’s workshop session, commissioners engaged with nonprofit representatives seeking an increase in funding for community programs.

Austin Bryan, the Board Chair for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley, highlighted the growing significance of nonprofit organizations during challenging periods, emphasizing their pivotal role in the community.

“Nonprofit organizations I think become more important to our community during tough times than when times are good because of the pressure that comes with those difficult circumstances,” said Bryan.

Austin Bryan, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley Board Chair. (KBTX)

Bryan stressed the vital importance of added funding to the mission of supporting youth in Brazos County through the Boys and Girls Clubs. Currently, the club caters to approximately 150 children daily, with nearly 100 more on the waiting list. Any expansion would necessitate additional staff, resources, and activities.

“The kids we’re serving are the future of our community and so I think it certainly behooves the county to support us because we are trying to make a difference in these kids’ lives.,’ Bryan added.

Commissioners also received insights from Tori Ellis, the executive director of the Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center. This nonprofit organization facilitates conflict resolution through third-party mediation, alleviating pressure on the court system.

“We kind of come in and we help both of the parties meet with a neutral party and try and come up with a decision or an agreement on their own,” said Ellis.

Pending approval, an extra $180,000 could be distributed among multiple agencies.

Tori Ellis, Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center Executive Director. (KBTX)

Ellis says that this funding infusion would greatly assist in sustaining these critical services, not only for their organization but all service-oriented nonprofits.

“Like with our and a lot of other organizations we’re run mostly by volunteers so the support that comes from the county helps pay our rent, helps keeps our lights on,” Ellis added.

Discussions regarding the budget and tax rate are set to continue on Wednesday. Commissioners hope to adopt a final budget by September 19.

