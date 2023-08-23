Police searching for person who abandonded this pup near dumpters in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog near dumpsters in a neighborhood north of Northgate.

The dog was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of Boyett Street near Cherry Street.

Police say an adult male poodle mix was found inside a wire dog kennel with a blanket draped over it. The kennel was located between two dumpsters in a public parking area.

The dog was in extremely poor body condition and is currently receiving emergency care.

College Station Animal Control is seeking assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible.

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.

