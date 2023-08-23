Police searching for person who abandonded this pup near dumpters in College Station

The dog was found in extremely poor body condition and is currently receiving emergency care.
If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.
If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.(Photos courtesy: CSPD)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog near dumpsters in a neighborhood north of Northgate.

The dog was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 Block of Boyett Street near Cherry Street.

Police say an adult male poodle mix was found inside a wire dog kennel with a blanket draped over it. The kennel was located between two dumpsters in a public parking area.

The dog was in extremely poor body condition and is currently receiving emergency care.

College Station Animal Control is seeking assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible.

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead...
Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - August 23
CLEAR THE SHELTERS 2023
Aggieland Humane Society hosting extended hours during ‘Clear the Shelters’ weekend
Up to a foot of rain is possible in some parts of the Dominican Republic as Franklin moves over...
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall in the Dominican Republic