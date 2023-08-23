Registration open for Dash for Down Syndrome

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lace up your sneakers for the 20th annual Dash for Down Syndrome.

Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley will host the awareness and inclusion walk on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Wolf Pen Creek in College Station.

There will be bounce houses, train rides, food trucks, entertainment, face painting, a cake walk and more.

There will also be a raffle with a grand prize of a three night vacation in a two bedroom, two bath condo at the destination of your choice between Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, Seattle or Chicago. Other prizes include a Party Pack at Big Shots for 12, and four tickets to Santa’s Wonderland.

All the money raised stays in the Brazos Valley to provide support for families. Members benefit with socials, education classes, an exercise program and more.

Create a team at dsabv.org. Registration is free, but you can purchase a shirt for $20.

There are lots of volunteer opportunities and sponsorship packages for businesses in the Brazos Valley to be recognized. Call (979) 446-8259 for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.