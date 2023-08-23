Renters experiencing AC outages search for answers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With record heat sweeping the area this summer, residents living without air conditioning are struggling and searching for options.

But, withholding rent will not put the law on your side. Many people have reached out to KBTX in the past few weeks asking what they can do to get some repairs on rental properties. With a recent influx of students to Aggieland, many of them are renters for the very first time.

Mariah Caribardi noticed the air conditioning in her apartment at The Cottages went out on August 9. She says she notified management the next day and was met with silence.

“I ended up taking my dog and we’re staying at friends’ houses, but it’s just really, really frustrating,” she said.

After finally making contact with office workers and digging through her lease for options, Mariah finally found one. She could terminate her lease if 14 days pass with no attempts to make repairs.

“They put in window units. In each of our bedrooms today,” she said. “They did it on the 13th day and not the 14th. I’m not legally allowed to terminate my lease anymore.”

Mariah says her AC unit is still not working, and there is no window unit for the living room or kitchen.

The Better Business Bureau is familiar with these issues. Regional Director, Katie Galan, says renters need to know they have options.

“They do have rights when it comes to making repairs on their rental properties, whether that’s, you know, a home, or an apartment or whatever, that may be, you know, just repairs in general. But all so, there are specific rules when it applies to things that can affect your well-being,” she said.

Galan says when an issue is discovered, renters need to contact management or their property owners immediately. This should be done in writing. For normal repairs, there is a seven-day grace period for them to complete or attempt to complete repairs. For issues like HVAC and water, that is down to three days.

After, a renter can begin requesting proof of work estimates and attempts to fix the issue. If those repairs haven’t been made by the time rent is due, Galan says it’s important you don’t withhold payments.

“You cannot fail to pay your rent if they are not making those repairs. So even if repairs are needed in your place and they haven’t done it, you still have to make your rent on time because if you don’t, they can evict you at any moment,” she said.

If the owner isn’t making or attempting repairs, tenants are legally able to make repairs on their own and deduct costs of up to $500 from their rent payments.

Mariah says as she enters the third week of no repairs, she has enlisted the help of the Texas A&M Student Legal Services. This is a free resource for students to get help. The BBB also encourages renters to contact them or city officials.

A complete handbook of Texas renter’s rights can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.