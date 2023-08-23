“A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football” exhibit at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum is holding “A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football” exhibit.

On Monday, Aug. 28, visitors will be able to experience how Aggie football changed the game, not just for the players but for the entire university. The embodiment of the 12th Man lives on in Aggie football, and its history is in this exhibit.

“I’m excited to see what they’ve been able to pull. A hundred years. How do you determine the highlights?” Amy Raines, the Director of Marketing and Communications said excitedly of what she was looking forward to seeing most.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

You can purchase tickets at the admission desk or online at Bush41.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.