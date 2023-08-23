“A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football” exhibit at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum is holding “A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football” exhibit.

On Monday, Aug. 28, visitors will be able to experience how Aggie football changed the game, not just for the players but for the entire university. The embodiment of the 12th Man lives on in Aggie football, and its history is in this exhibit.

“I’m excited to see what they’ve been able to pull. A hundred years. How do you determine the highlights?” Amy Raines, the Director of Marketing and Communications said excitedly of what she was looking forward to seeing most.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

You can purchase tickets at the admission desk or online at Bush41.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead...
Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Money raised from awareness and inclusion walk supports local families
Registration open for Dash for Down Syndrome
City of Navasota asks residents to voluntarily conserve water
City of Navasota asks residents to voluntarily conserve water
If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.
Police searching for person who abandonded this pup near dumpters in College Station
On Monday, Aug 28, visitors will be able to experience how Aggie football changed the game, not...
A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football exhibit at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum