State firefighters battle two fires in Leon County Tuesday

Firefighters battle fire in Leon County.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a busy evening for firefighters in Leon County Tuesday. Local firefighters as well as state firefighters battled two wildfires.

One of the fires burned near Jewett off Lundy Lane and Sugar Street. That fire burned one acre. Officials say it looks like a power line was hit by a falling tree limb.

The other fire was still burning as of 9:00 Tuesday evening. That one is in Centerville. Officials say at least one structure was lost in the fire. At last check, that fire was 30 acres in size and 75% contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service is using dozers and helicopters to drop water to contain the fire.

