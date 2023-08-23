Treat of the Day: A&M officer inducted as honorary member of Mothers’ Club

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Officer Donovan-Murph was inducted as a honorary member of the Federation of Texas A&M University Mothers’ Club for her “legacy of caring and her significant contributions to the student of Texas A&M University”.

Thank you to Officer Donovan-Murph for your kindness and commitment to the students of TAMU

