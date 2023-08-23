Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall in the Dominican Republic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday brings another Atlantic landfalling tropical storm, this time in the Dominican Republic.

Heavy rain and resultant flooding will be the main threat for Hispaniola and western Puerto Rico as the storm moves northward over the course of the day.

From there, a northeastward turn is expected, where additional strengthening is likely as it moves back into the open Atlantic. A strong Bermuda high may then push Franklin back westward, leading to some uncertainty in its path next week. While not currently forecast, this storm will be one to watch for the northeastern coastline of the US next week.

Tropical Storm #Franklin Advisory 11A: Franklin Making Landfall Along the Southern Coast of the Dominican Republic Near Barahona. Very Heavy Rains Occurring Over Hispaniola. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.