Whimsy & Wild Emporium owner shares learning, reading tools for school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether the kids are back in school or will head back soon, maybe you’ve started thinking about ways to help make learning and reading more fun this school year. Luckily, there are resources in the Brazos Valley like the Whimsy & Wild Emporium to make it happen.

The store’s owner, Lindsey Terry, recommends products from Bouncyband as classroom resources for kids. According to the brand’s website, the products use movements to help stimulate the brain and boost mental performance.

The Wiggle Seat is one of the brand’s products. It allows kids to move quietly in their chairs to keep them calm and productive. Another product is the SensiPod, which is a fidget toy that helps kids relieve stress and stay focused at their desks.

“My son has them at school for him, so we love these,” Terry said.

At home, Terry suggests that kids have some type of reading routine even if it’s reading for 10 minutes each night. She said it may take time for parents to find the right books for their kids to read so be patient if they’re not avid readers outside of school.

“When you’re reading to little kids, they get excited and end up having a favorite book,” Terry said. “You want to continue that through all ages.”

Interactive books may spark a passion for reading in younger kids, according to Terry. These types of books bring kids into a story. For example, the “Life Size Baby Animals” book combines learning and fun by showing kids how they measure up to some of the world’s most fascinating baby animals.

“It puts it all in perspective for them so they can visualize it instead of it being told to them,” Terry said.

For pre-teens and teens, Terry recommends books like “The Wild Robot” and “Amelia Blayke and the Broken Clock Tower.” Audiobooks can be another way to make reading more fun and accessible, according to Terry.

A way to combine reading and learning is by acquiring a skill like crocheting. Resources like Woobles can be a great way to learn. The Woobles are step-by-step crocheting kits for beginners of all ages.

“You have to read the pattern to do it, so you can learn all sorts of creative stuff,” Terry said.

The Whimsy & Wild Emporium hosts crotchet classes along with other events throughout the week. More information on those can be found here.

