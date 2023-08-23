Williams advances to Long Jump Finals on day five of World Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Former Texas A&M track & field standout Will Williams qualified for the men’s long jump finals on the fifth day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Former NCAA Champion Williams highlighted the day for the Aggie contingent, as the United States representative leaped 8.13m/26-8.25 for a seventh-place finish in the qualifying round. He returns to the field tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. for the final.

With eyes set on back-to-back world titles for the Red, White and Blue, Athing Mu opened her championships with a first-place finish in heat seven of the 800m, qualifying her fifth overall to the semifinals. She finished the race in a time of 1:59.59 just 0.40 seconds behind the first overall qualifier. She returns to the track on Friday at 1:25 p.m. for the semifinals.

The United States javelin group which consisted of Aggies Maggie Malone and Ariana Ince took to the field in today’s action. Malone recorded a throw of 57.85m/189-9 for 18th place, while Ince’s best attempt reached 54.60m/179-1 placing her 27th.

Concluding the day was Natosha Rogers in the women’s 5,000m heats, the American placed 18th with a time of 15:06.58.

Shamier Little returns to the track tomorrow at 2:50 p.m., as she competes in the 400m hurdles finals, entering the event as the No. 1 overall qualifier from Tuesday’s semis.

Fans can watch tomorrow’s events from 1-4:15 a.m. on Peacock and 1-4 p.m. on USA and Fubo.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.