Williams advances to Long Jump Finals on day five of World Championships

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Former Texas A&M track & field standout Will Williams qualified for the men’s long jump finals on the fifth day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Former NCAA Champion Williams highlighted the day for the Aggie contingent, as the United States representative leaped 8.13m/26-8.25 for a seventh-place finish in the qualifying round. He returns to the field tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. for the final.

With eyes set on back-to-back world titles for the Red, White and Blue, Athing Mu opened her championships with a first-place finish in heat seven of the 800m, qualifying her fifth overall to the semifinals. She finished the race in a time of 1:59.59 just 0.40 seconds behind the first overall qualifier. She returns to the track on Friday at 1:25 p.m. for the semifinals.

The United States javelin group which consisted of Aggies Maggie Malone and Ariana Ince took to the field in today’s action. Malone recorded a throw of 57.85m/189-9 for 18th place, while Ince’s best attempt reached 54.60m/179-1 placing her 27th.

Concluding the day was Natosha Rogers in the women’s 5,000m heats, the American placed 18th with a time of 15:06.58.

Shamier Little returns to the track tomorrow at 2:50 p.m., as she competes in the 400m hurdles finals, entering the event as the No. 1 overall qualifier from Tuesday’s semis.

Fans can watch tomorrow’s events from 1-4:15 a.m. on Peacock and 1-4 p.m. on USA and Fubo.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead...
Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Kyle Field's student section during Texas A&M football's sold-out crowd against Miami.
Texas A&M Football season tickets sold out for 2023
Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggie Men’s Tennis Releases 2023-24 Schedule