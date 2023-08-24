Abandoned, critically ill puppy continues to receive care

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Tahoka” is still recovering and being cared for by a team at Kingdom Animal Hospital in Bryan and Aggieland Humane Society.

We’re told the adult male poodle mix has a long journey ahead after being found abandoned and in critical condition earlier this week in College Station.

Police say the pup was found in a covered cage near dumpsters in a neighborhood near Northgate.

If you’d like to help with funding for his care, click here to make a monetary contribution. Choose “Tahoka’s Rescue Fund.”

College Station Animal Control is seeking assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible.

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.

🐾❤️Here's an updated photo of "Tahoka" -- Who is still being cared for by Kingdom Animal Hospital in Bryan and @AggielandHumane



He's still hanging on. If he makes it, the recovery road will be long.



➡️ You can still donate to his care fund: https://t.co/Dqw5nqeQrZ pic.twitter.com/qKEcG1QlR5 — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) August 24, 2023

