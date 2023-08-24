Abandoned, critically ill puppy continues to receive care
Police say the pup was found in a covered cage near dumpsters in a neighborhood near Northgate.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Tahoka” is still recovering and being cared for by a team at Kingdom Animal Hospital in Bryan and Aggieland Humane Society.
We’re told the adult male poodle mix has a long journey ahead after being found abandoned and in critical condition earlier this week in College Station.
If you’d like to help with funding for his care, click here to make a monetary contribution. Choose “Tahoka’s Rescue Fund.”
College Station Animal Control is seeking assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible.
If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.
