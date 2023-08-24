Aggies open season at Omaha Invite

OMAHA, Nebraska - The Texas A&M volleyball team opens its season at the Omaha Invite where it faces the host Mavericks and Pepperdine at Baxter Arena Aug. 25 and 26, respectively.

First-year head coach Jamie Morrison opens his debut season at the helm of A&M volleyball at the Omaha Invite. With a full semester under he and his newly appointed staff’s belt, the Aggies kick off their 2023 campaign looking to build off their preseason matches.

The Maroon & White came up just short in a battle with No. 15 Baylor, 3-1, in the teams’ first real test of the season. Two freshmen got the start in the match at the setter and outside hitter positions in Margot Manning and Bianna Muoneke, respectively. Caroline Meuth led the Aggies as she did all last season, recording 12 kills on the day to pair with three service aces. Logan Lednicky had an efficient day offensively, as she logged nine kills with a .368 hitting percentage, while Ifenna Cos-Okpalla dominated the net defensively, tallying 11 total blocks.

A&M’s first match of the invite is versus the hosts, Omaha, in the programs’ first ever meeting. The Mavericks enter the year following a 20-win season and a second-place finish in the Summit League. The Aggies conclude their invite versus Pepperdine, a 2022 NCAA Tournament team. This will be the teams’ 10th meeting, with the Waves holding a one-match advantage in the all-time series, 5-4.

Fans can follow the action through live stats on Omaha’s website.

