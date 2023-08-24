BCS Library System offering in-person, online resources for out-of-school learning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are places like the BCS public libraries where students can learn and have fun outside of the classroom.

Both the Clara B. Mounce Public Library and the Larry J. Ringer Library offer in-person and online activities that can help students excel even more in the classroom.

It all starts with getting a library card, which is free. The card unlocks the opportunity to have thousands of books at students’ fingertips. Jennifer Stadler with the Mounce Library said there are several options for students to find what they like to establish an at-home reading routine.

“Reading 20 minutes a day can help boost your reading level and get them at the top of their class,” Stadler said.

According to Scholastic, a student who reads for 20 minutes a day will be exposed to 1.8 million words per year and can score in the 90th percentile on standardized tests.

An easy way for students to achieve that 20-minute goal is to join a book club at either library. They’re offered for both teens and adults, and the groups select the books they want to read each month.

“If you want to read the book, you’re going to be more inclined to actually read it and contribute to the book club discussion because reading for fun will help you in your school setting as well,” branch manager Derika Bailey said.

For those not at the level to read on their own yet, Stadler recommends parents read to their kids for 20 minutes each day and take them to storytime events held at the libraries.

Along with books and book clubs, there are a lot of online resources students can take advantage of through the libraries like tutor.com. It provides free tutoring through one-on-one video and messaging chats for all school subjects. In addition, tutor.com allows students to get feedback on written assignments.

Kimberly Bridges with the Mounce Library said it’s a great resource for students in third grade and up.

Learning Express is another resource that can help with tests like the GED, SAT/ACT and the GRE.

“We have resources for all school-age kids up through college,” Bridges said.

More information on online resources, books, book clubs, events and more can be found here.

Mounce Library is located at 201 East 26th Street in downtown Bryan, and Ringer Library is located at 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South in College Station.

