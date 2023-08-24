Brazos Valley VSO Meet and Greet to take place Monday

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Aug. 28, veterans and their families in the Brazos Valley have a chance to meet Veteran Service Officers from their county.

The event takes place from 9-10 a.m. at the American Legion located at 101 Waco St. in Bryan.

Veterans and their families will have the opportunity to gather information and make sure they have the proper forms and paperwork filled out for any of life’s events.

“It’s free, open to any veterans and their families,” Volunteer Co-Chair Ellen Fuller said.

Pam Robertson, the newly named Brazos Valley Veterans Service Officer hopes the event serves as a great way for her to connect with the veterans in Brazos County.

“If you have any questions about benefits, check you eligibility for the spouses and the rest of the family they can come to me and I can answer their questions,” Robertson said.

