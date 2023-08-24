Bryan man sentenced to 30 years for child abuse

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man will spend 30 years in prison without an opportunity for parole. Luis Marroquin was sentenced to 20 years for two counts of Prohibited Sexual Contact and 30 years for sexual abuse. The 30-year sentence must be served in its entirety. There will be no opportunity for parole.

Officials first learned about the abuse in 2017, but Marroquin was on the run until August 2022.

On October 16, 2017, a woman told the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office she found pictures and videos of the abuse on one of Marroquin’s old phones. The survivor, who is now an adult, told police the abuse started when she was in elementary school and continued for years.

Prosecutors say Marroquin would threaten the survivor on many occasions saying if she told her family, or tried to leave, he would harm her or her family.

When officials began investigating, Marroquin fled the country. He remained on the run until he was arrested on August 31, 2022.

“The defendant preyed on a vulnerable child through his action, and his threats to harm her family,” Assistant District Attorney Kristin Burns said. “We are thankful the defendant will be in prison where he belongs and the family is pleased with the sentence.”

