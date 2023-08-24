C.C. Creations Fan Appreciation Day set for Sunday at The Warehouse

Conner Weigman, Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart, Demani Richardson, Tyree Chappell, Moose Mahammad,...
Conner Weigman, Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart, Demani Richardson, Tyree Chappell, Moose Mahammad, Le’Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniesl, Noah Thomas and Bryce Anderson are scheduled to attend.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Warehouse at C.C. Creations will be hosting 11 Texas A&M football players for a fan appreciation autograph and picture session on Sunday.

Conner Weigman, Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart, Demani Richardson, Tyree Chappell, Moose Mahammad, Le’Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniesl, Noah Thomas and Bryce Anderson are scheduled to attend.

The event is being limited to 250 fans who will be able to purchase C.C. Creations merchandise to be signed. No outside merchandise will be allowed in to be signed.

Doors will open at 9AM on Sunday August 27. The autograph session will take place from 4PM to 6 PM at the CC Creations Warehouse on Holleman Drive in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead...
Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Lednicky eager to return for sophomore season after last year’s injury