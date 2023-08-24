C.C. Creations Fan Appreciation Day set for Sunday at The Warehouse

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Warehouse at C.C. Creations will be hosting 11 Texas A&M football players for a fan appreciation autograph and picture session on Sunday.

Conner Weigman, Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart, Demani Richardson, Tyree Chappell, Moose Mahammad, Le’Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniesl, Noah Thomas and Bryce Anderson are scheduled to attend.

The event is being limited to 250 fans who will be able to purchase C.C. Creations merchandise to be signed. No outside merchandise will be allowed in to be signed.

Doors will open at 9AM on Sunday August 27. The autograph session will take place from 4PM to 6 PM at the CC Creations Warehouse on Holleman Drive in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.