Contracts underway for Rock Prairie Road improvements

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council is considering contracts with Brazos Paving Inc for widening Rock Prairie Road from State Highway 6 to Town Lake Drive.

The costs are estimated to be $7.84 million dollars to replace the two-lane asphalt road with a four-lane concrete road.

Voters approved the project in the November bond election. Presentation and discussion will take place at the Aug. 24 city council meeting.

