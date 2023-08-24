Contracts underway for Rock Prairie Road improvements

Improvement contracts to Rock Prairie Road will be discussed at the Aug. 24 College Station City Council meeting.
Improvement contracts to Rock Prairie Road will be discussed at the Aug. 24 College Station City Council meeting.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council is considering contracts with Brazos Paving Inc for widening Rock Prairie Road from State Highway 6 to Town Lake Drive.

The costs are estimated to be $7.84 million dollars to replace the two-lane asphalt road with a four-lane concrete road.

Voters approved the project in the November bond election. Presentation and discussion will take place at the Aug. 24 city council meeting.

To see the agenda, click here.

