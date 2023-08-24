Donald Trump to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Donald Trump will surrender himself at one of the nation’s most notorious county jails to be booked, fingerprinted and photographed more than a week after he and 18 GOP allies were charged in a sweeping indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump faces 13 counts, including criminal conspiracy, false statements, filing false documents and violation of Georgia’s RICO Act. Willis’ indictment - which came after more than two years of investigation - charges Trump and his allies with an alleged vast criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

At the jail, Trump will have his mugshot taken, the first in any of his four 2023 indictments and the first mugshot of a former American president. The indictment alleges the 19 co-defendants helped solicit fake electors to falsely swear that Trump instead of Joe Biden won the 2020 election in seven battleground states, including Georgia.

The former president's attorneys have already negotiated a $200,000 bond and other terms of his release. (CNN, POOL, X, FNC)

His attorneys and prosecutors have already agreed to a bond of $200,000, along with conditions that include barring the former president from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case — including on social media.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He said in a social media post this week that he was being prosecuted for what he described in capital letters as a “perfect phone call” in which he asked the Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to help him “find” enough votes for him to overturn his loss in the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump is expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail, which has long been a troubled facility. The Justice Department last month opened a civil rights investigation into conditions, citing filthy cells, violence and the death last year of a man whose body was found covered in insects in the main jail’s psychiatric wing. Three people have died in Fulton County custody in the past month.

But he is not expected to spend much time there.

As for when Trump might possibly arrive in Atlanta, the FAA has issued flight restrictions around the Fulton County Jail Thursday from 6:45 p.m. until 9 p.m.

He turned himself in to Fulton County authorities on Wednesday.

Several of Trump’s co-defendants have already turned themselves in ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis, including Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Trump attorney John Eastman; former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer; former Trump attorney Sidney Powell; and former Coffee County Republican Party chair Cathy Latham.

When defendants arrive at the jail, they typically pass through a security checkpoint before checking in for formal booking in the lobby. During the booking process, defendants are typically photographed and fingerprinted and asked to provide certain personal information. Since Trump’s bond has already been set, he will be released from custody once the booking process is complete.

Unlike in other jurisdictions, in Fulton County, arraignments — where a defendant appears in court for the first time — generally happen after a defendant surrenders at the jail and completes the booking process, not on the same day. That means Trump could have to make two trips to Georgia in the coming weeks though the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has said some arraignments in the case may happen virtually if the judge allows, or he could waive Trump’s arraignment.

When he eventually appears in court, the public is also likely to see much more of the proceedings firsthand. Georgia courts typically allow photographs and video of the proceeding, unlike in federal court and in New York, where press access is tightly controlled.

Only in Manhattan were still photographers allowed to capture images of Trump briefly while he sat at the witness stand. Federal courts generally prohibit photography, recordings and electronics of any kind.

During a Wednesday night interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X (formerly Twitter), Trump decried all of his four indictments, and said Willis “is saying, you don’t have the right to challenge an election.

“Democrats don’t get indicted for things like that. They don’t get impeached.”

Trump’s interview was streamed as Fox News was preparing to air Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate from Milwaukee, a debate in which Trump - who holds overwhelming leads over every Republican White House hopeful - was absent.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.