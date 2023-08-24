DPS trooper loses control of patrol unit, strikes box truck

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle non-injury crash involving a trooper on Thursday.

It happened in Burleson County at the intersection of FM 60 and FM 50.

“The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Aug. 24, 2023, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Vehicle was traveling westbound with emergency lights activated, attempting to stop a vehicle. As the patrol vehicle turned northbound on FM 50, the vehicle lost control due to gravel in the roadway. The patrol vehicle struck an International Box Truck that was stopped facing southbound on FM 50,” said DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz.

There were no injuries in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time, said Sgt. Ruiz.

