ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, issues Conservation Appeal Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to conserve electricity use due to low wind-power generation and high demand.

ERCOT says they’re not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts are showing a high potential to enter emergency operations Thursday evening.

They’re requesting Texans conserve energy from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on Aug. 10, 2023.

