ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, issues Conservation Appeal Thursday

ERCOT is requesting Texans conserve energy Thursday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to conserve electricity use due to low wind-power generation and high demand.

ERCOT says they’re not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts are showing a high potential to enter emergency operations Thursday evening.

They’re requesting Texans conserve energy from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

View real-time grid and market conditions here.

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on Aug. 10, 2023.

Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.

