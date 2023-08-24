Executive board could approve adding a local YMCA as early as next week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Supporters say a pathway to putting a YMCA in the Brazos Valley is about to go into overdrive.

Next Wednesday, former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney will go before the Greater Austin YMCA executive board for approval to resurrect the organization in the Bryan-College Station area.

If that happens, the local founder’s group will kickstart a fast-moving fundraising campaign with a goal of $300,000 that would be matched by the regional YMCA organization.

Want more details? Click on the video below to see our complete interview with Karl Mooney.

“If we can secure that $600,000, our next step would be to hire an executive director and maybe one other staff person and go from there in establishing its programs and determining where the locations would go here in the area,” said Mooney, who stressed this will be a non-profit organization that will benefit the entire area, not just Bryan and College Station.

That’s why it’s being called the Brazos Valley YMCA.

“Our efforts and the efforts of the founder’s group will focus on the Brazos Valley, so what can we do here in BCS that not only will serve our two cities but also those who are around us?” said Mooney, who will go before the College Station City Council on Thursday night to share an update on the group’s efforts.

Mooney, who is serving as chairman of the Brazos Valley YMCA Founders Group, says the goal is to eventually have multiple Y locations across the area that could be tailored to serve each community’s specific needs.

As soon as the board makes the approval next week, fundraising opportunities and information will be shared with supporters.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.