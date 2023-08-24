Experts pushing for hydration intake before heading to sporting events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - High School football games this week won’t be the only competition for student-athletes, they’ll also be facing off with high temperatures.

When the football team hits the field Friday, cheerleaders, dance teams, bands and a whole bunch of fans will follow.

Bryan ISD Head Athletic Trainer, Josh Woodall, says before they pack the stadium people need to be ready for the heat.

“When they’re at home to eat a good meal, you know, have a good diet and then most importantly to stay hydrated. Drinking water and some type of sports drink to keep those electrolytes up is really important to really staying ahead of that game,” he said. “We try to keep them cool by putting fans on the sidelines and having that available to them, to cool down some during the course of the events. So just encouraging them to take care of themselves and let us know if anything’s happening.”

Beyond the field, BISD says attendees are also encouraged to pay attention to any signs of overheating.

“Fans don’t realize a lot of times just because they’re not out there participating and running around like the kids are, they’re still in the heat and they’re still out there in it for quite some time during the course of a game. So really encourage them to hydrate well before coming out,” Woodall said.

Baylor Scott and White also has a list of resources for staying safe in the heat. Some districts have made the decision to push kick-off back a few hours due to the heat expected.

