Experts pushing for hydration intake before heading to sporting events

When the football team hits the field Friday, so do cheerleaders, dance teams, bands and a...
When the football team hits the field Friday, so do cheerleaders, dance teams, bands and a whole bunch of fans.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - High School football games this week won’t be the only competition for student-athletes, they’ll also be facing off with high temperatures.

When the football team hits the field Friday, cheerleaders, dance teams, bands and a whole bunch of fans will follow.

Bryan ISD Head Athletic Trainer, Josh Woodall, says before they pack the stadium people need to be ready for the heat.

“When they’re at home to eat a good meal, you know, have a good diet and then most importantly to stay hydrated. Drinking water and some type of sports drink to keep those electrolytes up is really important to really staying ahead of that game,” he said. “We try to keep them cool by putting fans on the sidelines and having that available to them, to cool down some during the course of the events. So just encouraging them to take care of themselves and let us know if anything’s happening.”

Beyond the field, BISD says attendees are also encouraged to pay attention to any signs of overheating.

“Fans don’t realize a lot of times just because they’re not out there participating and running around like the kids are, they’re still in the heat and they’re still out there in it for quite some time during the course of a game. So really encourage them to hydrate well before coming out,” Woodall said.

Baylor Scott and White also has a list of resources for staying safe in the heat. Some districts have made the decision to push kick-off back a few hours due to the heat expected.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students outside College Station High School after potential threat
College Station High’s bomb threat was one of many across Texas today
Less than 24 hours after being named a tropical storm, Harold briefly strengthened and made...
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Padre Island
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
What could soon become Tropical Storm Harold continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf of Mexico system strengthening, poised for Texas landfall
Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead...
Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Texas A&M Football season tickets sold out for 2023
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Economic Outlook: John Raney
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
City of Navasota asks residents to voluntarily conserve water
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Aggieland Humane Society hosting extended hours during ‘Clear the Shelters’ weekend