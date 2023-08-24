Focus at Four: Political science professor breaks down GOP debate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first GOP debate was held last night in Milwaukee, with eight candidates taking the stage, and the front runner notably absent from the event.

“There are really important questions that are being answered here and really important divisions within the Republican Party,” said Kirby Goidel, a Texas A&M political science professor said of the debate overall.

Candidates tried to differentiate themselves from each other, using the debate to get their platforms across. But Goidel said that 2024 might not be anyone’s year except for former president Donald Trump.

“[The other candidates are] not really playing for this election cycle unless they’re trying to be [vice president],” said Professor Goidel.

One candidate had many people talking, Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Now his performance has gotten mixed reviews. Some people loved it, some people didn’t like it because it was surprising how engaged he was with other candidates,” Goidel said of his performance.

That is not to say other candidates did not have a more decisive night.

“I think the person who maybe had the worst night in my opinion is Ron DeSantis because he was almost running as though he were the front runner, right? I thought Nikki Haley did really well, she came across as competent. She came across as aggressive in the right sort of ways,” Professor Goidel said.

But overall, Goidel says there’s really only one way to win the presidency.

“I don’t think you become the champ, unless you beat the champ,” said Goidel.

