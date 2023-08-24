Focus at Four: Political science professor breaks down GOP debate

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first GOP debate was held last night in Milwaukee, with eight candidates taking the stage, and the front runner notably absent from the event.

“There are really important questions that are being answered here and really important divisions within the Republican Party,” said Kirby Goidel, a Texas A&M political science professor said of the debate overall.

Candidates tried to differentiate themselves from each other, using the debate to get their platforms across. But Goidel said that 2024 might not be anyone’s year except for former president Donald Trump.

“[The other candidates are] not really playing for this election cycle unless they’re trying to be [vice president],” said Professor Goidel.

One candidate had many people talking, Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Now his performance has gotten mixed reviews. Some people loved it, some people didn’t like it because it was surprising how engaged he was with other candidates,” Goidel said of his performance.

That is not to say other candidates did not have a more decisive night.

“I think the person who maybe had the worst night in my opinion is Ron DeSantis because he was almost running as though he were the front runner, right? I thought Nikki Haley did really well, she came across as competent. She came across as aggressive in the right sort of ways,” Professor Goidel said.

But overall, Goidel says there’s really only one way to win the presidency.

“I don’t think you become the champ, unless you beat the champ,” said Goidel.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.
Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station
FILE - Fall drinks will be back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks this week
Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires
A new area of interest for potential tropical development has been marked in the Caribbean /...
National Hurricane Center marks another area for possible development in the Gulf of Mexico before August ends
Bryan ISD
Early release Wednesday for Bryan ISD students

Latest News

Police in Huntsville are responding to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Huntsville High...
Police give all-clear after bomb threat at Huntsville High School
Aggie volleyball opens the season on the road
Aggie volleyball opens the season on the road
The first GOP debate was held last night in Milwaukee, with eight candidates taking the stage,...
Focus at Four: Political science professor breaks down GOP debate
A DPS patrol vehicle and a box truck were involved in a collision Thursday afternoon in...
DPS trooper loses control of patrol unit, strikes box truck