Hometown Heroes: Bryan Vikings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings finished last year with a 6-5 record and a 74-13 loss to Duncanville in the playoffs.

The Vikings also have to replace a strong offensive line and quarterback Malcom Gooden. They have added Boone Turner from Caldwell this offseason.

This is Ricky Tullos’s second season leading Bryan, and they’re building off of year one.

“It’s going to be beneficial because the first year you’re trying to get the feel of things, but then your second year you’re really getting comfortable,” Bryan wide receiver Tyson Turner said. “I think now Coach T can use everything he’s got coaching us, and I’m excited.”

“Really laid a good foundation for us and for our program, and leading into off-season that really catapulted us in terms of energy and leadership, enthusiasm and the want to again,” Bryan Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos said.

Bryan opens the season on the road at Waller on the 25.

