Little claims silver at World Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Former Texas A&M track & field standout Shamier Little claimed the silver medal in the women’s 400m hurdles on the sixth day of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

Little added a silver medal to the United States medal tally following a second-consecutive season best performance in the women’s 400m hurdles final. Improving on her previous season best time set in Tuesday’s semifinals (52.81 seconds), she dropped the time down to 52.80 seconds to ensure her second-place finish. The gold medal was won by Femke Bol of the Netherlands.

Will Williams, representing the United States, concluded his championships in the men’s long jump finals, placing eight overall with a leap of 7.94m/26-0.75. The event was won by Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou.

Lindon Victor, representing Grenada, opens his men’s decathlon campaign tomorrow, competing in the 100m at 3:05 a.m., long jump at 3:55, shot put at 5:20, high jump at 11:30 and 400m at 2:08 p.m. Lamara Distin will don the Jamaican colors in the women’s high jump qualifications with a start time of 3:20 a.m. Athing Mu concludes the day for United States in the women’s 800m semifinals set for a 1:25 p.m. start.

Fans can watch tomorrow’s events from 4:55-7:50 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Peacock, then 1:30-4 p.m. on USA and Fubo.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.