National Hurricane Center marks another area for possible development in the Gulf of Mexico before August ends

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One day after Tropical Storm Harold made landfall over Padre Island in South Texas, the National Hurricane Center has eyes on the Gulf of Mexico again. Wednesday’s evening update from the agency gives a nod to the signals for potential tropical development before the end of August.

An area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend and early next week while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

From the viewpoint of a week out, any tropical moisture or development that occurs around the Yucatan Peninsula is currently expected to drift north or northeast into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. While this is not set in stone, and the entire Gulf Coast should keep at least some attention on this potential, here is what we know currently:

High pressure parked over Texas this weekend will slide west by early next week

A weak area of high pressure is forecast to position itself over the Western Gulf of Mexico either by the end of the weekend or early next week

As a weather maker swings out of Canada and across the Great Lakes, the general atmospheric flow over Texas will be out of the north. This would push weather systems away from the Lone Star State versus allowing them to move inland

The dip in the jet stream associated with the Great Lakes weather system could have an include to pull the potential tropical system on the northward path into the eastern side of the Gulf. Low pressure systems tend to want to follow other, stronger, low pressure systems

Below is a look at the latest ensemble forecast as the model ran different iterations for what could happen as we head for the end of August / start of September.



This isn't to show us exactly what happens but big agreement something could happen in the Eastern Gulf. pic.twitter.com/8nK7FsSypv — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) August 24, 2023

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Franklin: This system made landfall Wednesday morning over the Dominican Republic. Most of the day was spent dumping heavy rain and lashing Hispaniola with strong 40-50mph gusts. Battered but not diminished, Franklin is a very minimal tropical storm Wednesday night moving past the southern end of the Bahamas and into the open waters of the Western Atlantic. Westerly mid-level winds are holding back development in the short term. A more supportive environment this weekend should allow for strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane once it nears Bermuda. No direct impacts are expected for the United States Coastline.

Invest 92L: Another area of low pressure west of the Cabo Verde Islands is showing signs of life as it slowly drifts west-northwest. A tropical depression has a medium chance for development by the weekend. This system will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic

Remnants of Emily: Once a tropical storm, the low pressure associated with that system is moving north toward the sub-tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions could very well support this once again strengthening to tropical storm status. If and when it does, it will keep the name Emily as it heads for colder water.

