Police respond to bomb threat at Huntsville High School

This threat is the latest in a string of threats this week at school campuses across the state.
Police in Huntsville are responding to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Huntsville High...
Police in Huntsville are responding to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Huntsville High School.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Police in Huntsville are responding to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Huntsville High School.

The following statement was shared by police on Facebook:

“The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a reported bomb threat at Huntsville High School. The school is currently being evacuated and all precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The Police Department is aware that numerous other threats at schools across the state have occurred in the last several days; all received electronically through various online reporting methods. This situation is being investigated and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

The school district says it’s working on a reunification site now where parents can pick up their students.

You can follow live updates here: https://www.huntsville-isd.org/live-feed#4369488

Parents are being asked to stay away from the campus at this time.

The threat in Huntsville joins a long list of others that have happened across the state this week including one in College Station on Tuesday and another at the Blinn College campus in Bryan on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.
Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station
FILE - Fall drinks will be back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks this week
Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires
Bryan ISD
Early release Wednesday for Bryan ISD students
Football field heat warning
Excessive heat causing some team Brazos Valley football games to adjust kickoffs

Latest News

Improvement contracts to Rock Prairie Road will be discussed at the Aug. 24 College Station...
Contracts underway for Rock Prairie Road improvements
ERCOT is requesting Texans conserve energy Thursday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
ERCOT expects tight grid conditions, issues Conservation Appeal Thursday
Both the Clara B. Mounce Public Library and the Larry J. Ringer Library offer in-person and...
BCS Library System offering in-person, online resources for out-of-school learning
Restaurant Report Card: August 24, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: August 24, 2023