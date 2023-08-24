Police respond to bomb threat at Huntsville High School

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Police in Huntsville are responding to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Huntsville High School.

The following statement was shared by police on Facebook:

“The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a reported bomb threat at Huntsville High School. The school is currently being evacuated and all precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of the students and staff. The Police Department is aware that numerous other threats at schools across the state have occurred in the last several days; all received electronically through various online reporting methods. This situation is being investigated and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

The school district says it’s working on a reunification site now where parents can pick up their students.

You can follow live updates here: https://www.huntsville-isd.org/live-feed#4369488

Parents are being asked to stay away from the campus at this time.

The threat in Huntsville joins a long list of others that have happened across the state this week including one in College Station on Tuesday and another at the Blinn College campus in Bryan on Monday.

