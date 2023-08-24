Restaurant Report Card: August 24, 2023

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card: August 24, 2023
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information, please contact CSPD at 979-764-3600, Case #2023-006784.
Police searching for person who abandoned this pup near dumpsters in College Station
FILE - Fall drinks will be back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks this week
Brazos County declares disaster for severe drought, wildfires
Bryan ISD
Early release Wednesday for Bryan ISD students
Football field heat warning
Excessive heat causing some team Brazos Valley football games to adjust kickoffs

Latest News

Police in Huntsville are responding to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Huntsville High...
Police respond to bomb threat at Huntsville High School
Both the Clara B. Mounce Public Library and the Larry J. Ringer Library offer in-person and...
BCS Library System offering in-person, online resources for out-of-school learning
Restaurant Report Card: August 24, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: August 24, 2023
Brazos Valley Gives is a month long community giving effort that ends with 18 hours of online...
Registration now open for Brazos Valley Gives